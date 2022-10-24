WFP Nepal mVAM Market Update # 5 (September 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices of essential commodities continued to show a relative stabilization in September 2022. Prices of food staples increased slightly while prices of vegetables, milk and some fruits declined. Despite the stabilization, the cost of the food basket is still 10 percent higher in September 2022, compared to April 2022. The cost of the food basket in Karnali is 17 percent higher than the national average in September.

More traders reported insufficient availability of food and non-food commodities in September compared to August 2022. Inadequate food and nonfood stocks were observed mainly by traders in large consumer markets in Bagmati and remote areas in Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Demand for commodities across all provinces was higher in September than in August 2022, especially for food items.

Supply and transportation of goods also increased, with more traders reporting high levels of supply in September compared to August 2022. However, slightly more traders reported rise in transportation costs in September (53.6 percent) than in August 2022 (49.6 percent).

Demand for labour remained relatively stable in September 2022; however compared to August, less traders reported high levels of demand for labour.