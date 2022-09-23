WFP Nepal mVAM Market Update # 4 (August 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices of essential commodities remained relatively stable in August, compared to July 2022. While prices of wheat flour, milk and some fruits increased marginally, prices of pulses, soybean oil, egg and some vegetables declined. In spite of the relative stabilization, cost of food basket is still 10 percent higher in August than in April 2022.

On average, nearly all traders reported that the availability of food and non-food commodities was adequate to meet the demand. However inadequate food and non-food items were reported by traders in large consumer markets and remote areas of Bagmati and Karnali provinces.

Demand for food has fluctuated: more traders reported high and low demand, while less traders found demand for food items at medium level in August compared to July 2022. Demand for non-food commodities remained stable, largely at medium level as reported by 82 percent of traders.

Supply and transportation of goods improved and a continued increase in transportation costs was observed by fewer traders.