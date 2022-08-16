WFP Nepal mVAM Market Update # 3 (July 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Compared to June 2022, prices of essential commodities showed a relative stabilization. Prices of rice, wheat flour and some fruits continued to increase, while pulses, soybean oil and some vegetables declined. Still, cost of food basket is 11% higher in July 2022, compared to April 2022. In Karnali, prices continued to rise sharply; the cost of food basket in July 2022 was 20% higher than the national average.

Overall availability of food and non-food commodities improved. Only traders in 2 provinces– Madhesh (12.5%) and Karnali (9.5%) reported scarcity of food items.

Inadequate non-food stocks were reported in Sudurpaschim and Karnali, by 20 and 9.5% of traders, respectively. Demand for food and non-food commodities increased.

Certain commodities were found scarce. In Karnali province, all traders noted scarcity of edible oils, rice, wheat flour and all traders in Madhesh reported scarcity of rice and edible oil stocks.

Supply and transportation of goods improved; however, continued increases in the cost of transportation was reported by the majority of traders (78%).