WFP Nepal Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

348.1 mt of food distributed

US$ 123,147 in cash-based transfers disbursed

US$ 2.03 million six-month net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

160,748 people assisted in September 2022

Operational Updates

• Under the school meals programme, WFP is supporting the construction of essential school infrastructure to encourage and improve safe food preparation and overall health and hygiene of school children. In September, WFP handed over eight school kitchens and ten handwashing stations in 14 schools of Bidur Municipality in Nuwakot District. Education infrastructure is one of the most basic elements necessary to ensure access to education.

• Construction of three community assets (two community centres and one multi-use water system) was completed in September under the Climate Change Adaptation for Food Security in Karnali Province in Jumla, Kalikot and Mugu districts, with five additional assets to be concluded in October. This is part of WFP’s food assistance for assets schemes, designed to address immediate food needs of vulnerable communities and contribute to longterm food security and resilience.

• Through the Local Infrastructure Support Programme in Karnali Province, WFP is providing technical assistance to 15 local governments on inclusive planning and delivery of resilient infrastructure and green recovery job creation. The project is designed to boost the local Government’s capacity to improve the quality, delivery, and sustainability of public investment in local infrastructure, which lays the foundations for local economic development.

• Under the Women in Value Chain project, WFP delivered several capacity strengthening activities to smallholder famers in Kailali District of Sudurpashchim Province. Participants received postharvest management trainings, nutrition and hygiene orientations, and poultry farming training. This project aimed at improving conditions for rural women and their families, and transforming their communities.

• WFP successfully delivered a four-day Operational Emergency Logistics Training to 30 participants (of which, 13 percent were women) from the Nepal Army. As the leading agency in humanitarian logistics, WFP aims to help prepare skilled staff from various government agencies and organizations to make rapid, informed decisions at the onset of an emergency or natural disaster.