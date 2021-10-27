WFP Nepal Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

2.8 million food-insecure people

1.84 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 1.93 million six-month (Oct 2021 - Mar 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• To ensure full knowledge and technical capacity of school feeding in Nepal, WFP has been providing technical assistance to the Government of Nepal to roll out school meal programme orientations and training programmes to over 900 local government representatives. In September, trainings were conducted in 22 out of 48 districts selected, with over 400 participants.

• The Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment (RWEE) project – a joint programme initiated by UN Women,

FAO, IFAD, and WFP – concluded in September. Through this programme, WFP linked more than 2,000 rural women smallholder farmers to local value chains through the home-grown school feeding (HGSF) approach. Furthermore, WFP also supported the construction of four agricultural collection centres, three agricultural service centres, and the rehabilitation of 1.4 km of trails. WFP also improved nutrition sensitization through social behaviour change communication.

• Under the Women in Value Chain project, implemented in Kailali, WFP initiated the construction of school kitchens in 73 community schools, working in collaboration with local municipalities. WFP will implement the HGSF approach in these schools to link local women farmers to the HGSF value chain.

• Under the Climate Change Adaptation for Food Security in Karnali (CAFS-Karnali), 29 food assistance for assets schemes are ongoing. A total of 223 households received NPR 413,827 for their participation in the construction activities.

• WFP’s engineers are currently overseeing construction at over 50 sites, including Mobile Humanitarian Staging Areas (MHSA) in Provinces 1 and 2, Provincial HSA in Province 1, various school feeding related work and trails in Rasuwa.

• Under the Emergency Preparedness and Response project, WFP commenced construction of MHSAs in Mahottari and Terthathum districts this month. WFP also successfully conducted an Emergency Preparedness Capacity Index (EPCI) focus group discussion and supported DAI Tayar to conduct a training of trainers.

Finally, on behalf of the national Logistics Cluster, WFP continues to provide transportation and storage services for COVID-19 related medical items to the Ministry of Health and Population.