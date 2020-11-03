Nepal
WFP Nepal Country Brief, September 2020
In Numbers
2.8 million food-insecure people
1.84 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women
US$ 1.87 million, six-month (Oct 2020 - March 2021) net funding requirements
36,706 people reached in September 2020
Situational Updates
• In September, the Government of Nepal lifted most of the lockdown that was placed in the previous month, however, places or institutions with potential for high intensity transmission (including schools, colleges, seminars, trainings, workshops, swimming pool, religious places, etc.) are to remain closed until further notice. The country has also resumed its international and domestic flights, which had been suspended in March. As of 30 September, the national COVID-19 tally stands at 76,258, which includes 491 fatalities.