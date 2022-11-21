WFP Nepal Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

71.388 mt of food distributed

US$ 1,612,170 in cash-based transfers disbursed

US$2.1 million six-month net funding requirements (November 2022 – April 2023)

103,496 people assisted in October 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP activated its Forecast-based Anticipatory Action (FbAA) programme to support 17,961 vulnerable households (89,805 people) in three districts – Kailali, Bardiya and Banke, affected by flash floods in early October. Each household, including those headed by people with disabilities, the elderly, and women received NPR 15,000 (US$120), thanks to contributions from the Federal Foreign Office of the Government of Germany (GFFO) and the United Nation’s Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF). FbAA is an innovative mechanism that enables anticipatory actions for disaster mitigation at the community and government levels using credible seasonal and weather forecasts. This helps prevent and mitigate – to the extent possible – the effects of extreme weather on the food security, nutrition, and livelihoods of highly vulnerable people thus reducing potential loss and damages and humanitarian response costs.

• Under the nutrition component, an advisory group for the Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network (SBN) movement was successfully established in October, with support from WFP and the National Planning Commission. The advisory group will support the SBN to provide strategic guidance and champion the role of the private sector in scaling up nutrition amongst the business community.

• A delegation from Nepal, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, participated in the 23rd Global Child Nutrition Forum in Cotonou, Benin. The Forum is a learning exchange and technical assistance conference held annually to support countries in developing and implementing sustainable school feeding programmes. Around 44 countries attended the forum this year under the theme of “Convergence of forces for resilience and sustainability of school meals programmes worldwide”.

• The construction on a trail in Bihi – Sereng in Gorkha continued under WFP’s engineering work. The trail will connect several villages to the only school of Sereng, which currently has 102 students. Once complete, more students are expected to enrol in the school given the ease of access created by the trail.