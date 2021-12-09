WFP Nepal Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

309 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 187,220 cash-based transfers made

US$ 3.21 million six-month (Nov 2021 - Apr 2022) net funding requirements

93,825 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

• After several days of flash floods, an anticipatory cash assistance was activated in Jhapa district on 19 October.

WFP started cash distribution within 24 hours of the activation and reached 1,665 pre-identified householdsat-risk across four municipalities. A forecast based anticipatory approach sees assistance reaching vulnerable communities before a disaster hits, based on early warning systems, mitigating the impact of the disaster on food security, lives, and livelihoods.

• WFP submitted a draft of the Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act 2018 by-laws for the Karnali Province to a Technical Committee. At the request of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, WFP has been supporting the Government in developing regulations for this Act since 2019, with the ultimate view of advancing the food security agenda in the current federal structure.

• Under the school feeding programme, WFP worked with Shanti Volunteer Association (SVA), a local nongovernment organisation, to deliver a five-day training of trainers (ToT) to 24 teachers from 12 municipalities of Nuwakot on nutrition literacy. The aim of this training was to capacitate the teachers on nutrition learning for them to then transfer their knowledge to their peers from 452 schools.

• WFP’s mother and child health and nutrition (MCHN) programme reached 28,105 pregnant and lactating women and children aged 06-23 months in five districts of the Karnali Province in October. Through the MCHN programme, WFP distributes specialised nutritious food (wheat soy blend) for the prevention of malnutrition.

Furthermore, WFP concluded an emergency blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) in the Karnali and SudurPaschim provinces, while BSFP remains ongoing in Province 2.

• To strengthen capacity development, WFP initiated the home-grown school feeding (HGSF) modality in 73 community schools in the SudurPaschim Province, under the Women in Value Chain Project. WFP has been working under this project to link rural women farmers to the HGSF value chain to stimulate local production and create a stable demand of locally available food.