WFP Nepal Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

165.6 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 58,114 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.85 million six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements

43,990 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP completed its Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme (BSFP) in Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces and continued the programme in Province 2. The BSFP aims to prevent malnutrition through the provision of specialised nutritious food (Wheat Soya Blend with sugar or WSB+) as well as nutrition education to pregnant and lactating women and children 06-23 months of age. Over 15,000 beneficiaries were provided with 6 kg of WSB+ in November for a period of two months and received tele-counselling and radio messages on good nutritional practices.

• WFP conducted a Training of Trainers on nutritionsensitive literacy for 24 teachers of Nuwakot, where participants learned how to include nutrition education in their regular curriculum. The trained teachers have started the roll-out of the training to cover 900 teachers from 450 basic education schools of Nuwakot. Building the capacity of teachers on healthy eating habits will have an impact in the behaviour of their students and has proven to be an effective strategy to promote health and nutrition among school aged children.

• Under its Women in Value Chain project, WFP is supporting the implementation of home-grown school feeding modality in 73 community schools through the improvement of kitchen, storage, and dining facilities together with local governments.

• Under the Climate Change Adaptation Project, participants are developing 26 community assets, such as irrigation canals, soil stabilization and erosion control structures or community water-harvesting ponds, aimed at reducing the impact of climate change. The project is implemented in Karnali Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Forest and Environment.

• As part of the capacity strengthening efforts under the Emergency Preparedness and Response programme,

WFP organized several trainings including on Practical Emergency Logistics Training (PELT) at Kathmandu’s Contact info: Kessang Lama (kessang.lama@wfp.org International Airport, on Operational Emergency