WFP Nepal Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

2.8 million food-insecure people

1.84 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$0.38 six months (Dec 2020-May 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Under the school feeding programme, WFP - together with the World Bank, UNICEF and UNESCO - has been playing an active role in contextualizing and adopting the global school reopening framework for Nepal. The importance of the mid-day meal programme has been reflected in these plans. Currently, WFP is supporting local governments in their plans for the safe reopening of schools according to the national framework.

• WFP has expanded the emergency blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) into 22 additional municipalities of Province 2 under the COVID-19 Livelihoods and Economic Recovery Project, funded by the Foreign,

Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The nutrition part of this programme will consist of three different components: BSFP, nutrition education and operational research on BSFP in the current context. Currently, WFP is targeting 73,129 people.

• Under WFP’s emergency preparedness and response project, WFP conducted a half-day orientation on remote trails and infrastructure mapping for local stakeholders in Kalikot. In addition to this, a four-day technical training was also conducted during November for a total of 19 participants (including three women).

• Under the Climate Change Adaptation for Food Security in Karnali (CAFS-Karnali) project, four productive assets, which included an irrigation scheme and post-harvest storage facilities, were completed in November, benefiting 1,800 households. In addition, construction of 23 food assistance for asset projects is ongoing in Jumla,

Kalikot and Mugu, which has already benefited 6,900 households. Assets include improved water mills, a solar-powered community centre and irrigation-based water systems. In November, WFP made bank transfers totalling US$ 6,200 (NPR 729,600) to participants under this project.

• Under the COVID-19 response and recovery project, WFP has provided a total of 100 small women-led businesses (which had been closed due to lockdowns) in Kailali with cash-grants and material support to restart their businesses.

Similarly, WFP has identified 760 unemployed and vulnerable women and youth, including members of households with returnee migrants, to receive short-term vocational and skills training for self-employment.