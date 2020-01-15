15 Jan 2020

WFP Nepal Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 15 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (343.21 KB)

In Numbers

4.6 million food-insecure people

1.4 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 2.01 million, six-month (Dec 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements

108,308* children received WFP school meals in November 2019.

Operational Updates

• WFP completed its third and final distribution round under the emergency nutrition blanket supplementary feeding programme in Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Siraha, and Saptari in response to the 2019 monsoon floods. WFP reached 34,000 pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-59 months under this programme each month.

• Nepal hosted the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Global Gathering 2019 in the first week of November. The event was held over 4-5 days with well over 1,200 participants from 61 SUN countries. Moving forward, WFP will continue to support the Government to engage the private sector in nutrition-focused activities.

• In November, two forward logistics bases (FLBs) were completed in Dhangadhi and Nepalgunj airports. These FLBs are two of the seven planned logistics staging areas that are to be built to support provincial and national emergency response operations across the country. Once completed, each of the seven provinces in the country will have its own FLB, thereby forming a network that will improve storage and transport of relief goods to remote locations in times of disaster.

• A Training of Trainers (ToT) was conducted after the recent approval of the school feeding programme guidelines. The event was organized by the Centre for Education and Human Resource Development with support from WFP and saw over 30 participants from the Government, Partnership for Child Development (PCD), and WFP. Similar trainings were also held for over 100 participants at the district level (Dadeldhura and Baitadi).

• In November, WFP held an emergency simulation exercise at the Country Office. The activity aimed to strengthen coordination and communication between units and familiarize staff with roles and responsibilities during emergencies.

