31 Jan 2018

WFP Nepal Country Brief, November 2017

Published on 30 Nov 2017
Highlights

  • WFP's mandate is one that reflects a world with zero hunger with the pursuit of gender equality and women’s empowerment being prerequisites to fulfilling this. WFP strongly believes that a world with zero hunger can be achieved only when everyone has equal opportunities, equal access to resources, and equal voice in the decisions that shape their households, communities and societies.

Operational Updates

  • WFP renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in November. The renewed MoU focuses on maintaining the collaborative partnership for sharing knowledge and developing innovative approaches for improving food security and developing sustainable livelihoods through November 2020. WFP, ICIMOD and the Ministry of Agricultural Development formally launched the online Food Security Information System for Nepal in November. The Food Security Information System for Nepal (the formal name given to the online food security atlas) was created to compile, analyse and disseminate comprehensive information on food security in Nepal, through an interactive platform. The event was attended by 40 participants, including the Director General of ICIMOD, the WFP Country Director, and a Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Agricultural Development.

  • Under the flood response operation, blanket supplementary feeding distribution of nutritious wheat soy blend and Plumpy’Sup to treat and prevent malnutrition is ongoing, in six floodaffected districts in the Terai. At the request of the Government, unconditional cash distributions under this operation are scheduled to begin once the elections conclude.

  • The operation of Namaste WFP under the school meals programme is ongoing in Dailekh,
    Sindhupalchok and Bardiya. In addition, this complaint and feedback mechanism is operational in WFP’s protracted earthquake programme districts of Nuwakot, Dhading and Gorkha. Preparations are underway to roll out Namaste WFP under the flood emergency operation in six flood-affected districts of Terai.

  • WFP Nepal’s education unit supported the District Education Offices in Sindhupalchowk and Bardiya to organize a series of health and nutrition fairs. The objective of these events was to increase parental and community awareness on health, nutrition and education issues through school meals.

  • WFP has continued planning for the Nepal Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023. Programme workshops in thematic areas have been held, building up to the main planning workshop. The outcome of these discussions will become the basis of the WFP’s Nepal CSP 2019-2023. Consultations with the Government, donors and other stakeholders will be held in the coming months.

