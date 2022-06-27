WFP Nepal Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

27.02 mt of food distributed

US$ 114,001 cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.87 million six-month net funding requirements (June - November 2022)

18,526 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

• Under the Climate Change Adaptation for Food Security in Karnali (CAFS – Karnali), 23 food-assistance-for-assets schemes were completed in May. Cash-transfers totalling NPR 9,664,181 was made to participants (54 percent women), allowing them to meet their immediate household needs while also promoting long-term food security and resilience through construction or rehabilitation of community assets.

• The Women in Value Chain (WiVC) project saw more than 650 smallholder farmers receive capacity strengthening trainings and orientations this month. Topics of focus in these events included agricultural technology, market information systems, and crop and livestock insurance. This project is aimed at rural women all along the value chain with the goal of improving conditions for their families, and ultimately transforming their communities.

• To ensure a successful transition of its emergency preparedness and response (EPR) project, WFP continues to conduct capacity building trainings and workshops for national authorities. In May WFP conducted two trainings – the first, a three-day pharmaceutical refrigerator operation training, and the second, a twoday temperature sensitive logistics training. Both trainings were conducted for representatives of the Ministry of Health and Population as well as UN agency staff, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.

• In July 2022, WFP will transition two more districts – Jajarkot and Doti) food-based school meals districts to the Government’s cash-based modality. With this, WFP will have successfully transitioned seven districts and now cover 1,590 schools. Since 2019, the Government began taking over WFP’s food-based schools, funding and implementing it as a national programme independently.

• The mother and child health and nutrition (MCHN) programme continues in Province 1 and Madhesh Province. Under this programme, WFP concentrates its efforts where they will have the most impact, targeting children aged 06-23 months and pregnant and lactating women to prevent malnutrition. In addition to this, WFP also plays a leading role in bringing private sector partners together in the fight against malnutrition under the Scaling Up Nutrition movement (see page 2).