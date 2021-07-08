WFP Nepal Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

2.8 million food-insecure people

1.84 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 3.98 million, six-month (June 2021 - Nov 2021) net funding requirements

Situational Updates

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal hovered around the 9,000-daily mark for much of May before finally dropping in the last week of the month. Tight restrictions on movement across much of the country are credited for the reduced transmission and positivity rate.

• Currently, there is no evidence of widespread acute food insecurity. However, there have been reports of crop losses in rainfed areas in Karnali. WFP is assessing the situation with the provincial government.

Operational Updates

• As the co-lead of the national logistics cluster, WFP has been facilitating and receiving medical supplies sent from the international community at the Humanitarian Staging Area (HSA) in Kathmandu. WFP’s services have included storage, transportation, technical assistance coordination and information management. In May, WFP transported 1,202 m3 (out of 2,116 m3 received) of medical supplies to provinces. Furthermore, 2,710 oxygen cylinders have been refilled and transported to hospitals across the capital.

• WFP is currently preparing to resume take-home rations distribution under its school feeding operation. After successfully reaching 160,000 students last year during the first lockdowns, WFP aims to reach these students again through the provision of rice, lentil, and oil.

• Under the Livelihoods and Economic Recovery Project (LERP), WFP distributed US$ 1.9 million to 12,037 vulnerable households affected by the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19. Current prohibitory orders have resulted in the halting of several food-assistance-forassets schemes and capacity development activities under the LERP, Climate Change Adaptation for Food Security in Karnali (CAFS Karnali) and Women in Value Chain. Some are partially restarting under strict COVID19 protocols.

• The Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme under the LERP, which targets pregnant and lactating women and children under two with specialised nutritious food, concluded on schedule this month despite a ten-day halt in distributions due to COVID-19.

• WFP is preparing to undertake an mVAM (WFP's mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping) household survey in coordination with the Food Security Cluster’s Technical Working Group and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. Primary data collection is pending final approval from the Ministry.