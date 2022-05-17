WFP Nepal Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

197 mt of food distributed

US$ 67,329 cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.62 million six-month (Apr - Sep 2022) net funding requirements

114,562 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

• Due to school closures in late 2021, WFP was unable to conduct the regular onsite midday meal distributions.

As a result, WFP and the Government initiated another round of take-home ration (THR) distribution in March to ensure that 1,331 mt of food stocks do not go to waste. Through this round, WFP reached 243,000 children and their families in six programme districts: Accham, Bajur, Bahjang, Darchula, Doti and Jajarkot.

• Through the Adapting to Climate Induced Threats to Food Production and Food Security in Karnali (CAFS Karnali) project, WFP distributed US$ 67,823 to 699 households in Jumla, Kalikot and Mugu districts to participants working in the food assistance for assets (FFA) activities. Eleven FFA schemes, mostly multi-use water systems, are currently ongoing.

• Working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) and the National Planning Commision (NPC), WFP organized the National Workshop on Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act/Bylaws (RtF Act/Bylaws) in March, with the participation from two ministers: Minister of the MoALD and Honourable Member of the NPC and other government agencies, development partners, and stakeholders. The objective of the workshop was to inform participants of the RtF Act and its aim. Key feedback from stakeholders included speeding up the approval process of the federal RtF Act Bylaws and implementing it in consultation with local governments.

• The Mother and Child Health and Nutrition programme (MCHN) resumed in Karnali province after a short pipeline break (due to the unavailability of specialised nutritious food). The MCHN programme contributes to the treatment and prevention of malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women and children aged 06-23 months in food insecure Karnali.

• WFP together with the Health Service Directorate of Province 1 officially launched the MCHN programme in March. This comes as the programme was expanded to Province 1 (Jhapa, Morong, Sunsari districts) and Madhesh Province (Saptari, Sunsari districts) in late 2021. The launch for Madhesh province is scheduled for next month.