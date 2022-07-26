WFP Nepal Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

555.51 mt of food distributed

US$ 135,316 cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.87 million six-month net funding requirements (Jul - December 2022)

274,975 people assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP organized a field visit to school feeding programme districts for officials from the Japanese Embassy in Nepal and members of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The objective of the two missions was to observe the distribution of the hot midday meals to students as well as results of WFP’s capacity strengthening activities in Nuwakot and Doti districts. WFP works with governments across the world to ensure that all primary schoolchildren have access to nutritious meals at schools which is accompanied by a broader, sustainable integrated package of health and nutrition services.

• WFP facilitated a 10-member high-level study mission to India, comprising of government ministers and Secretaries from the Ministry of Agriculture, National Planning Commission and others; the purpose of this visit was to observe and learn how agriculture and food security related policies are being implemented successfully in India and to apply the recommendations into Nepal’s Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act 2018 (RtF). Working closely with WFP in India, this was the first government-to-government high level delegation with the Government of Nepal committing to move forward the approval of the RtF Act.

• WFP has been providing technical and financial support to the Ministry of Health and Population to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the treatment and management of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) programme to be piloted in Siraha district. The SOP is expected to be approved in the first week of July with implementation of the pilot to begin by the end of next month. In addition, WFP will preposition 90 metric tonnes of specialised nutrition food (wheat soya blend) as a monsoon preparedness measure, which will be ready to be distributed to pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age should there be an emergency.

• WFP completed unconditional cash-based transfers under a US Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded programme to support improved education and nutritional outcomes among children.

Nearly 40,000 households (82 percent women) received cash transfers amounting to US$ 2,576,300. As the world’s largest provider of humanitarian cash transfers, WFP also provides on-demand cash-transfer services to other United Nations agencies in the country, for improved transparency and financial reporting.