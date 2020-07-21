WFP Nepal Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

2.8 million food-insecure people

1.4 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 2.59 million, six-month (Jul - Dec 2020) net funding requirements

33,210 people reached in June 2020

Situational Updates

• COVID-19 has now spread across all of Nepal’s 77 districts – as of 30 June, the national tally of cases was 13,248 and includes 3,134 recoveries and 29 fatalities. The nationwide lockdown, which was implemented on 24 March, was eased in June with the Government allowing limited industries and services to re-open with strict measures in place.

Operational Updates

• WFP officially received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in June to start take-home rations for school feeding beneficiaries. Plans are currently being developed with the Government to see that 156,000 children across seven districts are reached.

• WFP provided food and water to 31,900 returnee migrants (returning from India) at various transit points in Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces through collaborative efforts with provincial and local governments, other UN agencies, as well as local volunteer organizations.

• After approval from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law, Karnali Province and District Administrative Office, Surkhet, WFP commenced construction of a Provincial Humanitarian Staging Area this month, while ensuring that strict COVID-19 preventive measures and provincial and local government guidelines were followed.

• Since the lockdown began in March, WFP has completed two food assistance-for-assets projects in Kalikot: a multipurpose hi-tech community nursery and a multi-use water system micro-hydro project (rehabilitated after damage from a landslide). Fifteen additional food assistance-for-assets projects are ongoing in Jumla, Mugu, and Kalikot, creating employment for 6,250 participants (for 32 days) who have been identified as most vulnerable.

• A recent survey published by WFP on the impact of COVID-19 on Nepali households revealed that 23 percent of households in the country did not have adequate diets, and over 7 percent said they had run out of food. The results also confirmed adverse effects of the pandemic on livelihoods and household food access.

• WFP has continued its mother and child health and nutrition programme, reaching pregnant and nursing mothers and children aged 06-59 months in the Karnali. In June, it completed distribution in 125 health facilities