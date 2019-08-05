WFP Nepal Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

4.6 million food-insecure people

1.4 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 6.34 million six-month (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

202,625 children received WFP school meals in June 2019

Operational Updates

• In cooperation with the Nepal Engineers’ Association, WFP and other UN Agencies celebrated International Women in Engineering day on June 26th. Over 150 women took part in the event held in Kathmandu to raise the profile of women engineers and increase awareness of opportunities in the engineering sector.

• The construction of roads under the United Kingdom-funded Build Back Better, or ‘B3’, project, has been completed. The B3 project started immediately after the 2015 earthquake.

• Meanwhile, the construction of two forward logistics bases in Nepalgunj and Dhangadi has started. These will support provincial and national emergency response operations across the country.

• In collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs, WFP Nepal and the Nepal Red Cross Society organized a 72-hour assessment approach workshop on 20 June. The event was attended by a wide range of stakeholders from the Government, UN agencies, research centres, and humanitarian organizations.

• WFP Nepal hosted a delegation of Programme Managers from the UK Department for International Development at the Humanitarian Staging Area (HSA) in June. The visitors received a tour of the HSA and were briefed on how it was used during the 2015 earthquake response.

• A report following a study on the prepositioning of Mobile Logistics Hub has been published and disseminated to the Government and donors.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land Management and Cooperatives (MoALD), WFP Nepal held meetings of the Nepal Food Security Monitoring System (NeKSAP) Technical Coordination Committee to discuss the capacity development of local government and the expansion of technical collaboration between MoALD and WFP on food security monitoring and analysis.

• In collaboration with MoALD and the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Sudurpaschim Province, WFP Nepal organized an orientation and interaction event in three Rural Municipalities of Bajura and Doti districts to pilot information centers as part of the integration of NeKSAP into the federal structure of the Government.

• The Government of Nepal has allocated US$ 53 million (2019) for the National School Meals Programme covering 44 districts across the country.

• WFP conducted Phase I of a Gender Equality and Social Inclusion assessment in Rukum East/West, Jajarkot and Dailekh districts of Karnali province. The assessment will help to provide more equitable and inclusive service delivery of the school meals programme. The findings will be available in July.