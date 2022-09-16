WFP Nepal Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

531.329 mt of food distributed

US$0 cash-based transfers disbursed

US$5.34 million six-month net funding requirements (Aug 2022 - Jan 2023)

264,517 people assisted in July 2022

Operational Updates

• Under the school feeding programme, WFP successfully handed over two food-based districts in Doti and Jajarkot to the Government’s cash-based programme in mid-July. WFP will now serve hot midday meals to 151,000 schoolchildren in five districts. WFP’s goal is to facilitate national government ownership of the school feeding programme - a transition that already started.

• Food assistance for assets (FFA) activities continue in Jumla, Kalikot and Mugu under the Climate Change Adaptation for Food Security in Karnali. A total of nine community assets, including multi-water use systems, are being constructed. WFP’s FFA schemes address the immediate food needs of vulnerable communities while contributing to long-term food security and resilience through assets constructed.

• WFP commenced the distribution of specialized nutritious foods under a three-month blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) in Bajura District. The one-off distribution was initiated upon request by the Ministry of Health and Population to address the high malnutrition rates, targeting children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women. A BSFP is implemented to prevent deterioration in nutritional status and related morbidity and mortality.

• WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation of Gandaki Province, successfully organized a Training of Trainers on the Right to Food and Agriculture Strategic Plan in Pokhara. The event is another milestone in the roll-out of the Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act at the local level, linking it to the Government’s planning processes. Trained personnel will now have the capacity to facilitate the formulation of right-to-food-based strategic planning for local governments. More information on WFP’s work on the Right to Food Act 2018 is available to read here.

• Under the Local Infrastructure Support Programme (LISP), WFP is coordinating with 15 selected local governments to identify infrastructure to be supported by the programme. Inter alia, the LISP was designed to strengthen the capacity of local governments for inclusive planning and delivery of resilient infrastructure and green recovery job creation.