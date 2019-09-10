WFP Nepal Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

4.6 million food-insecure people

1.4 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 2.75 million, six-month (Aug 2019-January 2020) net funding requirements

208,757 children received WFP school meals in July 2019.

Operational Updates

• Since 9 July, districts across the Terai – the southern belt of Nepal - have been hit by heavy rains, triggering flash floods and landslides. WFP is providing food assistance to 58,500 severely food-insecure people in the four worst-affected districts – Rautahat, Siraha,

Sarlahi and Mahottari.

• At the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs, WFP has sent five aluminium boats to five flood-affected districts in the Terai – Banke, Kailali, Rupandehi, Parsa and Morang – to support relief operations.

• The Nepal Food Security Monitoring System (NeKSAP) has conducted assessments through the 72-hour approach, using remote sensing, accessibility, as well as market and price data to identify the worst-affected households and quantify the extent of the flood damage.

• Under Strategic Outcome 2 of WFP’s Nepal Country Strategic Plan (2019-2023) (the CSP), the Technical Working Group under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has finalised the integrated National School Meals Programme Implementation Guidelines. These guidelines are expected to standardize the implementation of school meals across the country.

• In July, WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding on rice fortification with the Government of Nepal. WFP has been supporting policy development to encourage the inclusion of locally fortified rice in food assistance packages to help reduce imports and ensure a sustainable supply.

• Engineering work under Strategic Outcome 3 of the CSP was disrupted this month due to the monsoon rains. Once the rains subside, all work will resume as normal.

• WFP supported an Operational Emergency Logistics training for the Nepal Army. 29 officers participated in the event, held at Chauni, of which 21 percent were women.