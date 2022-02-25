WFP Nepal Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

836.9 mt of food distributed

US$ 2.47 million six-month (Feb - July 2022) net funding requirements

302,672 people assisted in January 2022

Situation Update

• On 20 January, Nepal had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 52.6 percent, the highest average rate since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The new Omicron-fuelled surge led the Government to announce school closures together with other measures in an attempt to control the spread of the virus. By the end of January, positivity rates had dropped to 31.6 percent as the Government continued its vaccination drive.

Operational Updates

• Following school closures, WFP adjusted its programme to ensure that schoolchildren still have access to nutritious food. As such, WFP is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to distribute another round of school meal take-home rations in February.

• WFP, through its Women in Value Chain (WiVC) project, initiated Farmer Field Schools (FFS) for 22 groups involving 544 smallholder women farmers, which will benefit from a group-based learning method to teach farmers how to solve problems independently.

• Through the National Logistics Cluster, WFP continued to support the Ministry of Health and Population in transporting COVID-19 related medical items. In January, WFP dispatched 51 mt such items to provinces across the country. Furthermore, WFP received 78 mt of aid including oxygen cylinders at the Humanitarian Staging Area in Kathmandu for the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), UNICEF and Temasek Foundation. Lastly, WFP supported in repackaging winter relief items including jackets and shoes which were then dispatched to 10 Terai districts for people affected by the low winter temperatures.

• WFP, through the prevention of malnutrition programme – a COVID-19 and monsoon response operation – in selected districts of Province 1, 2, Karnali and Sudarpaschim reached 98 percent of its targeted beneficiaries (138,027) of pregnant and lactating women and children aged 06-23 months. A complementary activity of nutrition education is also underway in Province 2 under the same programme.