WFP Nepal Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

4.6 million food-insecure people

1.4 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 1.50 million, six-month (Feb - Jul 2020) net funding requirements

165,659 children received WFP school meals in January 2020.

Operational Updates

• During the first year of WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023, WFP reached 332,724 people in Nepal under activities including the school feeding programme, climate change and resilience building and emergency preparedness and response. With the start of the CSP, WFP commenced its transition from direct assistance to capacity strengthening of existing institutions and the development of new ones. WFP thanks all its donors for their continued support to its activities.

• The opening ceremony for the new provincial Humanitarian Staging Areas for emergency logistics in Nepalgunj and Dhangadhi took place in January. The Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Prem Kumar Rai, inaugurated the event, with the British Ambassador to Nepal and WFP Country Representative also present.

• WFP participated in the first School Meals Programme technical committee since the endorsement of the National School Meals Programme guidelines. These guidelines set up nutritional standards and management modalities for school meals in Nepal.

The Secretary of Education ensured funding to take over two districts in 2020 and expressed interest in a field visit to schools of both food-based and cashbased modalities for the end of February.

• WFP completed planned activities under the Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment project, which included construction of community-based infrastructure and irrigation schemes for 2019. These interventions created wage employment opportunities for rural women farmers.

• WFP presented a Fill the Nutrient Gap concept to the Nutrition Technical Committee members. The meeting included UNICEF and USAID engagement, and recommendations towards this Fill the Nutrient Gap process were positive.