WFP Nepal Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

4.6 m food insecure people

1.4 m pregnant and nursing women malnourished

US$ 5.6 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

210,005 children received WFP school meals in January 2019

Operational Updates

The recently-approved Country Strategy Plan 2019-2023 (CSP) was briefed to the Chief Minister (Province 6) and cabinet ministers of the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs, Agriculture, Environment, Social Development and Internal Affairs. The Federal government welcomed WFP’s CSP and called for a better collaboration to improve the food and nutrition security of the province.

WFP signed an MoU with the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to build a Forward Logistics Base (FLB) in Nepalgunj airport – Province 5. This facility will be the first of seven planned logistics staging areas at the provincial level and will hold 2,000 metric tonnes of cargo and other deployable logistics equipment including those used in search and rescue and emergency operations.

Preliminary results of the WFP supported study on “Prepositioning of Mobile Logistics Hubs” was presented by Ph.D. Researcher Rajali Maharjan. Attending organizations included DFID, USAID,

UNRCO, British Red Cross, US Embassy, Australian Embassy, Tribhuvan University, IOD Parc, RAP 3, UNOPS.

WFP is in consultation with the National Planning Commission (NPC) in preparation of the 15th Plan Approach Paper (2019/20—2023/24) and 25 Years Vision of the Government of Nepal.

WFP has placed a secondee nutrition specialist at Health Directorate office in Karnali Province effective February 2019. This role will support - nutrition initiatives as well as budgeting and planning capacity building to enable future management of social safety net programmes.

The process for signing a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health and Population for the implementation of the MCHN programme in 5 Karnali districts from 2019 – 2023 has started.