WFP Nepal Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

259.38 mt of food distributed

US$ 157,714 cash-based transfers made

US$ 5.62 million six-month (Mar - Aug 2022) net funding requirements

133,084 people assisted in February 2022

Situation Update

• In February, as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic decreased in Nepal, the Government relaxed many of the earlier placed restrictions. At the end of February, 60 percent of Nepal’s population had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (not including the booster).

Operational Updates

• After the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, schools across the country began to reopen in February. As a result, WFP resumed the provision of onsite midday meals of fortified rice, lentils, and oil in 2,300 schools across six food insecure districts of Nepal.

• Through the Adapting to Climate Induced Threats to Food Productions and Food Security in the Karnali (CAFS Karnali) project, WFP distributed a total of NPR 18,984,000 (US$ 157,714) to 1,362 households participating in food assistance for assets (FFA) activities in February. Assets constructed under the FFA schemes included solar-powered community service centres, multi-use water and irrigation systems, and nurseries.

• The Women in Value Chain project continued to enhance the capacity of rural women in three selected municipalities of Kailali by strengthening livelihoods. In February, 119 women farmers attended farmers’ field schools with an additional 1,534 women receiving trainings in financial literacy and leadership development. Additionally, the number of women farmers with access to agricultural insurances also increased with over 515 insurance policies secured in 2022 by end February.

• WFP successfully concluded the prevention of malnutrition programme in the 13 selected districts in Province 1, Madhesh, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces. Through this activity, WFP reached over 140,241 pregnant and lactating women and children aged 06-23 months with 3 kg (per month, for two months) of specialised nutritious food. The complementary nutrition education activity will continue until mid-March 2022.

• Together with the National Logistics Cluster, WFP dispatched a total of 76 mt of COVID-19 supplies including non-food items for the Ministry of Health and Population. At the same time, WFP continued to receive and store items for the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Kathmandu Humanitarian Staging Area.