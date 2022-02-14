WFP Nepal Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

427 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 39,676 cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.79 million six-month (Jan - June 2022) net funding requirements

105,401 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP together with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) inaugurated the fifth (out of six planned) provincial Humanitarian Staging Area (PHSA) in Birgunj on 3 December 2021. The PHSAs allow provincial governments to respond effectively and rapidly to local disasters, forming a network that improves storage and transportation of goods to remote locations.

• WFP concluded training and orientation sessions for local government representatives from 48 cash-based national school meals programme districts. These sessions focused on expanding the understanding of the 1,097 participants on key provisions and minimum stands to implement the school meals programme to maximize its benefits in the classroom.

• The prevention of acute malnutrition (BSFP) targeting pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-23 months affected by the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was expanded to Sunsari district, in Province 1. In addition to the provision of specialised fortified food, WFP has also been delivering nutrition education on the importance of food and prevention of malnutrition.

• In December, WFP supported the National Planning Commission (NPC) to launch and disseminate the Fill the Nutrition (FNG) analysis report. The FNG analysis revealed that 36 percent of children in Nepal are chronically malnourished and that multisectoral action is required to accelerate the prevention of malnutrition.

• District level consultations for the Consolidated Livelihood Exercise for Analysing Resilience (CLEAR), were completed in Province 2 and Lumbini province in December 2021. Plans to conduct similar exercises in the remaining provinces are being finalised jointly with the NPC. The CLEAR approach is an analytical method developed by WFP to better understand how food security is affected by climate risks.

• In December, WFP commenced implementation of the Karnali Local Infrastructure Services Programme (LISP), together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and FCDO. The LISP aims to strengthen the capacity of local governments for inclusive planning and delivery of resilient infrastructure and green recovery job creation, among others.