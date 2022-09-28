WFP Nepal Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

81.753 mt of food distributed

US$ 27,766 in cash-based transfers disbursed

US$ 4.31 million six-month net funding requirements (September 2022 – February 2023)

28,011 people assisted in August 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP successfully concluded the project – Cash Transfers to Support Improved Education Outcomes and COVID-19 Logistics Support – funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The project reached nearly 40,000 families of students who missed out on nutritious school meals due to prolonged school closures. This project aimed to encourage families to enrol their children into alternative learning methods (namely Tole Shiksya) to improve food security and nutritional outcomes of targeted children. The project also enabled the support provided to the National Logistics Cluster which WFP co-leads with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

• Under the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition programme, WFP supported the construction of essential school infrastructure to improve and encourage safe food preparation and overall hygiene of school children. in August, WFP handed over the 20 school kitchens with improved cooking stoves, kitchen utensils and childfriendly handwashing stations to eight local governments in Achham District. Infrastructure paves the way to reaching global humanitarian objectives and ensures a better future for the people WFP serves.

• Under WFP’s Evidence, Policy and Innovation activity, the third Market Update for 2022 and the sixth in the series of the mobile Vulnerability Analysis Mapping (mVAM) household surveys focusing on assessing the food security status of Nepalese households was published in August. The latest survey found that prices of key commodities showed relative stabilisation after a period of continuous increase. Retail prices of pulses, soybean oil and some seasonal vegetables decreased while the price of rice, wheat flour and fruits continued to go up.

Despite this relative stabilisation, cost of a standard WFP food basket increased by 11 percent compared to April 2022. Results also showed that the availability and demand of commodities such as edible oil, rice and wheat flour were reported to be scarce, particularly in Karnali and Madhesh provinces.