WFP Nepal Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

4.6 m food insecure people

1.4 m pregnant and nursing women malnourished

US$ 0 m six months (September 2018-February 2019) net funding requirements

10,483 pregnant and lactating women and children reached in August 2018

Operational Updates

The Strategic Review of Sustainable Development Goal 2 has been finalised by the Government of Nepal. WFP is currently preparing for its official launch. The new five-year Country Strategic Plan is also being prepared to be ready for approval by the WFP Executive Board in November 2018.

The Government has scaled up the National School Meals Programme (NSMP) to an additional 12 districts for students from early childhood development (ECD) to grade five in public schools. In light of this development, WFP received an official request from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) to provide technical and operational assistance for the smooth scale up and roll out of the NSMP.

A work plan for community based mapping has been finalised in five of Jumla district’s most vulnerable municipalities. The plan will use Open Street Maps (OSM) to map remote trails and infrastructure. Training and orientation of the community will commence in September in Chandannath Municipality of Jumla.

WFP organised a rice fortification study tour to Bangladesh for 15 officials of the Government of Nepal (including from the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Development, and Ministry of Education,

Science and Technology), Department of Food Technology and Quality Control, Nepal Food Corporation, and WFP Nepal.

The post-earthquake recovery and resilience building programme is in its final phase in Dhading and Gorkha districts. Improvement of access (trails & rural roads) is also underway in Gorkha and Dhading.