WFP Nepal Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

4.6 million food-insecure people

1.4 million malnourished pregnant and lactating women

US$ 3.67 million, six-month (May - Oct 2020) net funding requirements

23,546 people reached in April 2020

Situational Updates

• As of 30 April, Nepal had a total of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The nation-wide lockdown has been extended till 7 May and may be extended further. The Government is currently working on an exit strategy, which will allow the lockdown in districts which fewer or no cases to be eased. An international and domestic flight ban was also extended to 15 May and is likely to be extended further.

• Since the nation-wide lockdown began on 24 March, WFP has suspended all physical presence at its country office. Activities have also either been suspended, postponed or are being conducted remotely. WFP continues to coordinate with the Government and other UN agencies and partners to assess the impact of the current pandemic – particularly relating to food security – working towards a response.