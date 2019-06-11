11 Jun 2019

WFP Nepal Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (442.02 KB)

In Numbers

4.6 m food-insecure people

1.4 m pregnant and nursing women malnourished

US$ 7.93 m six-month (May-Oct 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

  • The Government of Nepal has pledged to buy supplementary nutritious food to support storm victims in Bara/Parsa. WFP is on standby to support this distribution.

  • WFP hosted a mission from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) whose generous contributions support the School Meals Programme. The delegation visited a government cash-based transfer municipality in Sindupalchowk where they met with local authorities, agricultural cooperatives school students and teachers to review the pilot Home Grown school feeding model.

  • WFP completed a further Consolidated Livelihoods Exercise for Analyzing Resilience (CLEAR) in additional provinces of the Karnali. CLEAR is an analytical approach developed by WFP to better understand how food security is affected by climate risks, including floods, cyclones and droughts.

  • Under the PURNIMA project, work has concluded in three sites. In an effort to increase female participation in construction, these sites have introduced day care centres to facilitate engagement of working mothers. WFP is planning to open further centres across its activities to promote equal gender participation.

  • WFP conducted a project induction workshop for three local NGO partners under the Climate Change activity.

  • Under the Emergency Preparedness and Response Project, WFP conducted a three-day Practical Emergency Logistics Training (PELT) for 47 Armed Police Force cadets. The event was held at the APF Disaster Management Training School in Kurintar.

  • Under the joint UN Rural Women’s Economic Empowerment (RWEE) project, partner selection to support planned activities is currently underway.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.