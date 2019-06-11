WFP Nepal Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

4.6 m food-insecure people

1.4 m pregnant and nursing women malnourished

US$ 7.93 m six-month (May-Oct 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

The Government of Nepal has pledged to buy supplementary nutritious food to support storm victims in Bara/Parsa. WFP is on standby to support this distribution.

WFP hosted a mission from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) whose generous contributions support the School Meals Programme. The delegation visited a government cash-based transfer municipality in Sindupalchowk where they met with local authorities, agricultural cooperatives school students and teachers to review the pilot Home Grown school feeding model.

WFP completed a further Consolidated Livelihoods Exercise for Analyzing Resilience (CLEAR) in additional provinces of the Karnali. CLEAR is an analytical approach developed by WFP to better understand how food security is affected by climate risks, including floods, cyclones and droughts.

Under the PURNIMA project, work has concluded in three sites. In an effort to increase female participation in construction, these sites have introduced day care centres to facilitate engagement of working mothers. WFP is planning to open further centres across its activities to promote equal gender participation.

WFP conducted a project induction workshop for three local NGO partners under the Climate Change activity.

Under the Emergency Preparedness and Response Project, WFP conducted a three-day Practical Emergency Logistics Training (PELT) for 47 Armed Police Force cadets. The event was held at the APF Disaster Management Training School in Kurintar.