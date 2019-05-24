24 May 2019

West Tarai in throes of summer heat; hospitals see patients’ influx

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original

- SANJU PAUDEL, RUPANDEHI

The western Tarai is under the grip of a hot and dry weather, with hot air blowing in from the Indo-Gangetic plains of north India and Pakistan troubling people.

A condition people liken to a heat wave has increased the number of residents seeking treatment for seasonal flu, diarrhoea, typhoid, headache, and food poisoning at various hospitals.

According to the Lumbini Provincial Hospital, around 600 to 700 patients seek medical care every day, up from the usual 200 to 300 patients per day. According to health workers, the provincial hospital has only 28 beds in the emergency ward and that they are compelled to make temporary beds on the hospital floor to accommodate the patients.

Babita Bajimaya, in charge of the Emergency ward, said the hospital has been receiving patients from Kapilvastu, Gulmi, Arghakhanchi and Pyuthan, among other districts. She said, “The heat is unbearable during the day and we haven’t been able to provide proper care to patients here.”

Dr Sudarshan Thapa of the Lumbini Provincial Hospital said that the hot weather has increased the risk of various diseases like severe dysentery, dengue and malaria, along with an increase in the number of casualties from snake bites.Hospitals like Butwal, Tilottama, Meditech and Crimson in Rupandehi district, along with health facilities and many private clinics, have reported an influx of patients since mid-March.

“The risk of communicable diseases spreading is high due to the hot weather,” said Thapa, advising people to maintain hygienic food habits and proper sanitation. The maximum temperature in Bhairahawa was recorded 38 degrees Centigrade on Thursday afternoon.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.