We will complete all works of reconstruction in two years: Gyewali

Kathmandu, January 10:

Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyewali has expressed his commitment to conclude all works of reconstruction in two years.

Presenting the progress report and action plan on reconstruction at the meeting of the Sustainable Development and Good Governance Committee of the National Assembly in Federal Parliament, CEO Gyewali said NRA had two more years, and all the remaining works would be completed by then.

He said, there had been 77 percent progress on the reconstruction of the private houses, 80 percent on school buildings reconstruction, 95 percent on government buildings reconstruction, and 68 percent progress on the heritage sites reconstructions, and 54 percent progress on the security agencies buildings reconstruction.

"We are expediting all functions related to the reconstruction including policy, legal and structural works," CEO Gyewali said, "We will conclude all remaining works by December 27, 2020 as we are moving ahead with a clear target and plan."

CEO Gyewali said the NRA is working with an intention that not even a single earthquake survivor should be left out from the process of getting the grant and making the house, and that not even a single one should repeat, and that the NRA had started the process of handing over responsibilities along with resources to the local governments to facilitate the works of reconstruction.

CEO Gyewali said those left out in the previous process would be resurveyed in collaboration with the local governments and requested everyone to support in the works of reconstruction.

MPs had asked questions about private housing reconstruction, unified settlements, heritage reconstruction, foreign aid in reconstruction, and the role of NGOs, among others in the meeting. The committee chair and the MPs said they will provide all possible support from their side for reconstruction work.