Updated Report on 83 Open Spaces Identified for Humanitarian Purposes in Kathmandu Valley

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2015, the Constitution of Nepal was passed, and the country initiated its federalization process, which divided the Government into three tiers: federal, provincial and local. Before the federalization, 83 identified open spaces were a national-level responsibility and protected through the publishing of a national gazette in 2013 that listed all open spaces. The national gazette also includes provisions for monitoring of 83 open spaces to prevent encroachment of the sites. With the federalization, the local government is also responsible for the protection of such areas in their urban or rural municipalities.

In this context, IOM – the UN Migration Agency – as co-lead of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster and with support from the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, undertook the survey to collect data on the current status of open spaces in the Kathmandu Valley in 2019. Building upon a previous survey conducted in 2013 that did the initial open-space identification, this survey updated the information about the current land use of open spaces, its status and also calculated the current usable flat area for the 83 open spaces identified for humanitarian purpose in the valley.

The scope of this updated survey covers a field survey that collected updated data on open-space attributes, general environment assessment, preparation of updated maps for all locations, and development of humanitarian open-space digital platform including an open-space map atlas. This survey shows that many of the open spaces have remained in their pre-identified condition in terms of emergency preparedness, the presence of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, critical infrastructures and other emergency facilities, when compared to the previous survey. Some open spaces have been altered by the construction of temporary, semi-permanent or permanent structures, some have been encroached, and others have remained almost intact. While this survey was being conducted, the Social Welfare Council was being developed within the residence of the vice president of Nepal, the Himal Cement Company area was being turned into a dry port, and the whole section of the Ring Road has been expanded. Open spaces in the Social Welfare Council, the Himal Cement Company and Airport Golf Course could not be accessed for the survey due to security and administrative reasons.

The data analysis shows that a total area of 2,968,134 m2 is usable flat area out of the total area of 5,956,452.74 m2 of all the identified open spaces. This accounts for about 50 per cent of the open-space areas. The updated maps of all open spaces, along with attribute information, have been compiled into an Open Space Map Atlas. The Map Atlas includes updated maps of each open space, a vicinity map showing nearby emergency services, recent pictures and short descriptions of each open space. All the outcomes, including geographic information system data sets and maps prepared during this project, have been integrated in a web-based digital open-space platform for humanitarian assistance, as well as an open-space mobile app. The finalized data sets of open-space status survey will also be integrated into the national disaster information management system that was developed by the National Emergency Operations Centre under MoHA.

This assessment was conducted as a part of the People to People Support for Building Community Resilience through Recovery and Reconstruction in Nepal (P2P) project, financially supported by the people of Thailand through the Government of Thailand. The project is being implemented in the eight worst earthquake affected rural and urban municipalities in 2015.