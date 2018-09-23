United Nations in Nepal: News Insight Jul-Aug 2018 | Vol. 71
This Newsletter highlights on various events from July to August 2018
Message from Resident Coordinator
UN Flag at Half-Mast in the UN House Compound to pay tribute to former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Hard-fought Victory Against Rubella
Rehabilitation of the Mangal Bahudwar Chaitya at Swayambhu World Heritage Site Completed
Migration Governance Assessment Calls for Better Coordination to Protect Nepali Migrants’ Rights
Handover of Solar Street Light System to Local Authorities in Jhapa and Morang Districts
Peace and Disarmament Education Discusses “Creating Safe Spaces for Youth”
ANFA and UNDP team up to score smarter goals
Preparing for the 2021 census
Best Practices of Disaster Risk Reduction in Landslide Prone Areas
UNIC Educational Outreach in Schools
Hon’ble Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali expressing condolences for late Mr. Kofi Annan in UN Information Centre, UN House.