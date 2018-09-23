23 Sep 2018

United Nations in Nepal: News Insight Jul-Aug 2018 | Vol. 71

Report
from UN Information Centres
Published on 21 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (4.43 MB)

This Newsletter highlights on various events from July to August 2018

  • Message from Resident Coordinator

  • UN Flag at Half-Mast in the UN House Compound to pay tribute to former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan

  • Hard-fought Victory Against Rubella

  • Rehabilitation of the Mangal Bahudwar Chaitya at Swayambhu World Heritage Site Completed

  • Migration Governance Assessment Calls for Better Coordination to Protect Nepali Migrants’ Rights

  • Handover of Solar Street Light System to Local Authorities in Jhapa and Morang Districts

  • Peace and Disarmament Education Discusses “Creating Safe Spaces for Youth”

  • ANFA and UNDP team up to score smarter goals

  • Preparing for the 2021 census

  • Best Practices of Disaster Risk Reduction in Landslide Prone Areas

  • UNIC Educational Outreach in Schools

  • Hon’ble Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali expressing condolences for late Mr. Kofi Annan in UN Information Centre, UN House.

