United Nations in Nepal: News Insight Jul-Aug 2018 | Vol. 71

This Newsletter highlights on various events from July to August 2018

Message from Resident Coordinator

UN Flag at Half-Mast in the UN House Compound to pay tribute to former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan

Hard-fought Victory Against Rubella

Rehabilitation of the Mangal Bahudwar Chaitya at Swayambhu World Heritage Site Completed

Migration Governance Assessment Calls for Better Coordination to Protect Nepali Migrants’ Rights

Handover of Solar Street Light System to Local Authorities in Jhapa and Morang Districts

Peace and Disarmament Education Discusses “Creating Safe Spaces for Youth”

ANFA and UNDP team up to score smarter goals

Preparing for the 2021 census

Best Practices of Disaster Risk Reduction in Landslide Prone Areas

UNIC Educational Outreach in Schools