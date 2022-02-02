Nepal
UNICEF Nepal Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: January-December 2021
Highlights
- In 2021, Nepal experienced the alarming second wave of the COVID-19 resulting in over 9,700 reported COVID-19 related deaths in 2021. The total national COVID-19 tally reached 828,4311 (with 76,942 people under the age of 20) and 11,594 fatalities as of 31 December.
- The overall humanitarian and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 and the prolonged monsoon in 2021 was unprecedented, as access to services such as nutrition, education and healthcare were disrupted, exacerbating the situation for the most vulnerable households.
- Over 242 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the government as of 31 December, covering 70 per cent of targeted population (above 18 years of age) with first dose and 52 per cent with two full doses of vaccine. Vaccination of children over 12 years with risk of complications began in November.
- UNICEF reached to 273,463 people including 148,720 returnees with at least one or more WASH services and supplies.
- UNICEF supported 346,886 children (49.4 per cent girls) to access formal or non-formal education, and over 129,910 children (52 per cent girls) with self-learning materials.