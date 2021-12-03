UNICEF Nepal Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: Reporting Period: 1 September – 31 October 2021

Highlights

• Nepal continued to see a substantial decline in the average daily reported COVID-19 cases during the reporting period; however, it is not out of the woods yet, with daily reported cases and test positivity rates fluctuating and potential risk of transmission following the festival season. The total national COVID-19 tally reached 812,570 (with 75,387 people under 20 years) and 11,407 fatalities as of 31 October and recovery rate stands at 97.4 per cent.

• Over 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the government as of 31 October, covering 43.5 per cent of targeted population aged over 18 years with one dose of vaccine and 36.1 per cent with two full doses.

• Most schools in Nepal started reopening for in-person classes since mid-September. Though official data is not available, an estimated 90 per cent of schools have resumed classes nationwide. UNICEF and its partners continue to support in training and orientation on safe reopening of schools, in line with standards stipulated in government’s School Reopening Framework.

• The post-monsoon, unseasonal heavy rainfall between 17-20 October across Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Province One, triggered the heaviest floods and landslides of 2021, resulting in loss of lives, and heavy damage in the agriculture sector, especially the ready-toharvest paddy crops. The heavy torrential rains, amidst final days of the biggest festival Dashain, claimed 121 lives (including 26 children) and injured 44 (8 children). UNICEF provided immediate WASH and health support to over 15,000 people.

• UNICEF and its partners supported 10,993 people (3,992 males and 7,001 females) including those staying in home isolation and vulnerable children and families affected by floods/landslides and post-monsoon rains with psychosocial support.