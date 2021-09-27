UNICEF Nepal Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: Reporting Period: 1 August - 31 August 2021

Highlights

The average of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from 1,825 in July to 2,170 in August, raising concern of a resurgence. Since the pandemic hit, the total caseload has reached 762,647 confirmed cases with 10,750 deaths so far (1.5 per cent fatality). A seroprevalence study, released this month, found antibodies in 68.6 per cent of the population.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been accelerated reaching 20.6 per cent of the targeted population with complete doses by the end of August. However, 75 per cent of the eligible population are yet to receive the first dose. UNICEF continued to provide technical, operational and logistics support to the vaccination efforts.

Against the backdrop of fragmented protection response services, 88 per cent of gender-based violence cases reported through incident report systems remain open requiring comprehensive response. A UNICEF survey among local authorities reported increased violence and GBV incidence, an encouraging sign of increased recognition and local responses. UNICEF provided mental health support to 7,189 people which included 787 children (394 girls) and 5,377 adolescents (2,706 girls).

The heavy monsoon rains have caused significant damage over the past month. In 196 monsoon-related incidents such as landslides and localized floods, 34 people lost their lives in August. UNICEF provided immediate WASH and health support to approximately 9,000 people.

Situation in Numbers

762,647 Confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Nepal

70,833 Children under the age of 19 years tested COVID-19 positive

1,400,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance

568,000 Children in need

Funding Overview and Partnerships

Based on the UNICEF Nepal Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal, UNICEF requires US$ 25.5 million to meet the needs of children, women and their families in Nepal affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to respond to the monsoon flooding. To date, UNICEF has received US$ 8.15 million including US$ 4.96 million received in 2021, in addition to the US$ 3.18 million of carry forward from late 2020. UNICEF has also re-programmed approximately US$ 1.2 million of its own regular resource and donor funds for responding to COVID 19. UNICEF is thankful for all the contributions made by donors for families and children in Nepal during the current crisis. Despite the generous contributions, more than halfway through the year, UNICEF Nepal still faces funding gap of 68 per cent and urgently needs an additional amount of US$ 17,37 million. Without the needed funding, at least 1.4 million people, including 568,000 children, will not access the humanitarian support they need in Nepal.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In August, the additional number of COVID-19 reported cases was 67,258 and the rolling daily average was 2,170, an increase from the 56,584 confirmed cases and daily rolling average of 1,825 in July. Persons below the age of 19 years continue to be infected and reaching 70,833 cases so far, with an additional 6,082 cases (3,302 boys, 2,780 girls) during the past month. The positivity rate has decreased to 21.6 per cent in August; however, is still much higher than the five percent of positivity rate typically associated with adequate case/testing levels. COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 93.9 per cent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.5 per cent.

Nepal made rapid progress on COVID-19 vaccinations this month, fully vaccinating 4,459,761 people. 1.4 million people above 65 years of age, who received the first dose of Astrazeneca vaccine in March, received a long awaited second dose in August, through generous dose-sharing by the Government of Japan delivered through COVAX. Out of a total of 3,345,860 doses that arrived in Nepal in August, 1,614,740 doses were delivered through the COVAX facility. Despite this progress, 75.4 per cent of the eligible population are yet to receive the first dose and reported overcrowding in vaccination centres is increasing chances of infection.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) with support from WHO released a seroprevalence study report indicating over two-thirds of the population has developed antibodies to the coronavirus. The seroprevalence study conducted on 13,161 people, chosen randomly, confirms antibodies in 68.6 per cent of the samples. Samples were collected from fully/partially vaccinated and unvaccinated. Fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated people were found having antibodies 90 per cent and 80 percent respectively against COVID-19.

A partial lockdown, and restriction of some activities is still effective in many districts, following the operational guideline issued by the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee (CCMC) for “Smart Lockdowns” that came into effect in mid- August. Accordingly, schools will be allowed to reopen, provided that they comply with the Smart Lockdown guidance and related to the level of COVID transmission in the district in consultation with the local CCMCs and following the safety and health standards stipulated in Safe School Return Framework issued by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology with support from UNICEF.

The heavy monsoon rains have caused significant damage in August. In 196 related incidents of localized floods, landslides and inundation, 34 people lost their lives in August, totaling to 98 deaths so far this year. Massive floods hit the Terai (plain region) inundating thousands of houses, water sources, government offices and schools. The floods and landslides have also caused massive damage to roads and bridges severely limiting access to relief to affected population.

The governance context continued to transition with a six-member cabinet appointed after two months of formation of the new government. Political protests continue through mass gatherings adding to the risks of infection.