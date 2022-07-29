UNICEF Nepal Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2, 1 January – 30 June 2022

Situation in Numbers

1.8 million People in need of humanitarian assistance (HAC)

752,400 Children in need (HAC)

979,694 Confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Nepal (MoHP, as of 30 June)

86,452 Children under the age of 19 years tested positive for COVID-19

87.1% % of population fully vaccinated (MoHP)

Highlights

• As of 30 June, the nationwide COVID-19 cumulative caseload since the start of pandemic, was 979,694 cases with 967,462 recoveries and 11,952 deaths.1 No COVID-19 related deaths were reported between 5 May and 30 June.

• Over 46.5 million doses2 of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Government of Nepal (GoN), as of 30 June, covering around 99 per cent of the target population (above 12 years of age) with the first dose and around 87 per cent with two doses.

• In June, the government started the first phase of a COVID-19 immunization campaign for children aged 5-11 years, with the paediatric COVID-19 vaccines received from COVAX facility. Around 2.1 million children from 27 districts were targeted during the week-long campaign.

• Over 2.2 million children aged 6-59 months received Vitamin A capsules in April, as part of the two-day National Vitamin A and deworming campaign organized biannually by the government.

• Annual monsoon season started in June. The government’s Monsoon Preparedness and Response Plan-2022, projects3 that over two million people may be affected by monsoon induced disasters this year. UNICEF continues to support the government with preparedness and response actions.

• Around 249,600 people were engaged in risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) activities supported by UNICEF.