UNICEF Nepal Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, 1 January- 28 February 2022

Highlights

Between January and February 2022, Nepal experienced the third COVID-19 surge fuelled by the Omicron variant, with 148,553 new cases diagnosed. The total since the start of the pandemic in Nepal increased to 976,984 cases (86,223 under the age of 20) and 11,936 deaths by end February.1 The Omicron’s unprecedented rise in cases occurred mainly between early and late January, and thereafter Nepal continued to see a substantial decline in the average daily reported COVID-19 cases.

Over 37 million doses1 of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered by the Government of Nepal (GoN), as of 28 February, covering around 91 per cent of the target population (above 18 years of age) with the first dose and over 78 per cent with two doses. The vaccination of children began in November 2021, and as of February 2022, around 89 per cent of the targeted child population (12 -17 years of age), received a first dose and 48 per cent two doses.

UNICEF delivered both COVID-19 vaccines and more than 16 million syringes to the government during the reporting period. UNICEF also distributed in-line, solar direct-drive, and walk-in refrigerators, vaccine carriers, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders.