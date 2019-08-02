UNICEF Nepal Humanitarian Situation Report 5, 2 August 2019

117 # of people who died due to floods and landslides

51 (14 girls and 37 boys) # of children who died due to floods and landslides

38 # of people missing

80 # of people injured

19,974* # of houses completely damaged

41,343* # of houses partially damaged

413,572** people affected

169,565** # of children affected

Source: Ministry of Home Affairs http://drrportal.gov.np/

*preliminary finding from Initial Rapid Assessment (IRA) as reflected in MoHA’s website ** UNICEF estimate based on Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), not MOHA

Highlights

• The onset of the monsoon season and subsequent heavy rainfall that began on 11 July 2019 has resulted in flooding and landslides in several parts of the country, particularly in Provinces 1 and 2.

• The highly affected districts include Sunsari, Morang,

Udayapur in Province 1 and Siraha, Sarlahi, Rautahat and Mahottari in Province 2.

• The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has confirmed that 117 people have died, including 51 children (14 girls and 37 boys); 38 people are missing while 80 have been injured.

Over 410,000 people are affected, of which an estimated 170,000 are children.

• In the majority of flood affected areas, water logging is an issue due to the lack of proper drainage.

• The majority of the displaced population took shelter in community buildings, schools, with relatives and along the river dams. The temporarily displaced population is gradually returning home and markets are gradually becoming functional.

• Preliminary findings from the Initial Rapid Assessments (IRA) suggests that the immediate needs of affected population are:

i) safe drinking water and sanitation, ii) temporary shelters, iii) food, iv) medicines including Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and medicines for water-borne diseases and v) clothes.

• UNICEF, in close collaboration with government, has dispatched over US$ 177,000 worth of pre-positioned contingency supplies for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health and Child Protection to respond to the emergency. Supplies distributed so far include 395,500 aqua tabs, 1,800 tarpaulin sheets, 1,450 blankets, 3,559 hygiene kits, 2,826 bed nets and four Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK). One IEHK serves 10,000 people for three months.

• The monsoon season will last for another two months.