UN Women Nepal: Comprehensive Relief Package

Background

As Nepal grapples with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lives of people in Nepal have been drastically impacted. The most severe consequences are being borne by women, as well as vulnerable and excluded groups.

In order to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, UN Women Nepal Country Office (NCO) has adopted a developmental lens across its programming areas. This approach stems from UN Women’s commitment to the principles of feminist leadership, leaving no one behind, and adaptive programming. UN Women recognizes that the health impacts of COVID-19 have been accompanied by socio-economic impacts and that ongoing efforts are needed to save both lives and livelihoods. UN Women firmly believes that a collective, rights-based response must prioritize the needs of those made most vulnerable by this crisis.

Thus, UN Women Nepal has developed a comprehensive relief package to support women from excluded groups in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Objectives: