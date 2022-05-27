UN WFP Nepal Quarterly Bulletin | January - March 2022

This is the first edition of the Quarterly Bulletin by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Nepal. This bulletin presents some key highlights from January—March 2022 in WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (2019-2023), available here. In this edition, we explain how WFP contributes to the Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act, our school feeding transition plans and what’s coming up in the next few months...enjoy the read!

THE RIGHT TO ADEQUATE FOOD IN NEPAL

Since the enshrinement of the Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act 2018 into the 2015 Constitution, the realization of the right to adequate food to reach a zero hunger Nepal has been gaining slow traction. WFP has played an instrumental role in this journey, supporting the Government of Nepal in all its tiers to develop bylaws, create concrete structures and strengthen capacity.

In the course of 2021, The Right to Food Act 2018 was recognized as a lever of change in the national and provincial Food Systems Summit dialogues, the Karnali Food Bill and Bylaws were drafted.

Further, all provincial governments have started the process for forming the required institutional structure for implementing the Act.

A Long-Standing Commitment

WFP Country Director, Robert Kasca, emphasized the importance of the Right to Food Act and its implementation—said that the Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act is a major milestone for Nepal, and clearly demonstrates the Government’s commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda on Zero Hunger. The full Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Act 2018 is available to read here.