11 Jun 2019

UN Resident Coordinator’s Office Nepal: 2018 Results Report

Report
from UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nepal
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (664.21 KB)

Resident Coordinator Annual Report 2018 highlights on following result framework:

An effective approach is applied to implement the UNDAF and Delivering as One Principles

UN and its partners better understand and communicate on key issues/ priorities (such as constitution promulgation and implementation, federalism, transitional justice and local governance) heavily capitalizing on field-based insights to support transition management

Information collected, managed and disseminated to ensure improved response to socio, political, development and humanitarian challenges and opportunities

The humanitarian community’s, UN and development partners’ response to the needs of humanitarian support for Nepal are strategic, well-coordinated and effectively targeted

