Nepal
UN Framework for Responding to the SocioEconomic Impacts of COVID-19 in Nepal - 15 September 2020
Attachments
Objective of the Framework
To design the UN approach to socio - economic response and recovery over the next 12 -18 months, concurrent to and beyond emergency support
To generate collective intelligence, data and information that informs UN system work in support of Nepal’s SER response to COVID -19
To serve as an organizing basis for UNCT, to repurpose its ongoing work in Nepal
To serve as a tool to mobilize additional resources in support of SER response for Nepal