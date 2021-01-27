Nepal

UN Framework for Responding to the SocioEconomic Impacts of COVID-19 in Nepal - 15 September 2020

Objective of the Framework

  • To design the UN approach to socio - economic response and recovery over the next 12 -18 months, concurrent to and beyond emergency support

  • To generate collective intelligence, data and information that informs UN system work in support of Nepal’s SER response to COVID -19

  • To serve as an organizing basis for UNCT, to repurpose its ongoing work in Nepal

  • To serve as a tool to mobilize additional resources in support of SER response for Nepal

