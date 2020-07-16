Two killed, three missing in yet another landslide in Sindhupalchok

By Anish Tiwari

An entire village caved in when a landslide occurred in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality on Wednesday night.

Two bodies have been recovered from landslide debris at Phulpingkatti in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality Ward No. 4. The entire Pulpingkatti village had caved in due to a landslide that occurred on Wednesday night.

The bodies that have been recovered are those of a 35-year-old and a 16-year-old of a five-member family, said police. According to Rajkumar Paudel, chairperson of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality, three members of the same family are still missing.

“Two houses were swept away in Khakundol at around 1 am,” said Paudel. “But since one house was vacant at the time of the incident, there were no casualties.”

Locals, people's representatives and security personnel are currently searching for the missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.