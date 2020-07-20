Two killed, seven houses buried in a landslide in Darchula

By Manoj Badu

Two people were killed and seven houses were buried in a landslide at Parigaun in Naugadh Rural Municipality Ward No. 6, Darchula on Sunday night.

The area experienced rainfall throughout Sunday night.

According to the Darchula District Police Office, a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter died in the landslide.

Their bodies were recovered by the locals and police.

“Four other individuals were rescued from the incident site by the villagers,” said Fagun Singh Thagunna, a local.

Preparations are on to take the injured to a hospital in Gokuleshwar at Shailyashikhar Municipality, said police.

The landslide has also swept away a local school building.

Similarly, flood in Dhauligad river at Mahakali Municipality Ward No. 5 has caused obstructions on the Mahakali Highway while a road connecting Duhu and Byas has been blocked by floodwaters from Lasku river in Ward No. 4 of the same municipality.