Two killed, nine injured in Gosainkunda landslide

Two persons died and nine others were injured in a landslide that hit a workers’ quarters at Gosaikunda Rural Municipality 1, Rasuwa on Saturday night. The victims were the labourers working for the construction of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Kaprola, 22, of Hetauda Sub-Metropolis-11 in Makwanpur district and Bhim Roka, 50, of Bhume Rural Municipality-9 in Rukum district. Chief District Officer Krishna Poudel said Kaprola died on the spot while Roka succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The four critically injured workers are receiving treatment in Kathmandu while the remaining five are getting treated at a Chinese camp in Timure, said Chhabi Gaire, chief of the hydropower project.

In a separate incident, a landslide triggered by heavy rains damaged a micro hydropower project at Gumda in Dharche Rural Municipality-5, Gorkha on Saturday. The landslide buried the reservoir and damaged the project’s canal, leaving 200 families in darkness. “Huge boulders buried the area. It cannot be repaired anytime soon,” said Maila Gurung, a project representative.

Similarly, flooded Ghattakhola stream entered the settlement of Sirdibas, Gorkha on Friday, damaging seven houses. According to Ward Chairman Ram Kumar Gurung, food grains, clothes and belongings of locals were swept away by the flood.

Siblings swept away

SALYAN: Rain-swollen Darma stream swept away six-year-old Rekha KC and her two-year-old brother Mohan at Bhurtibang in Darma Rural Municipality-6, Salyan, on Saturday. The siblings were crossing the flooded stream with their mother Purnima KC when they got swept away by the stream. Mohan’s body was recovered on Saturday while Rekha’s body was found in the river’s bank on Sunday. The bodies were taken to the district hospital for post-mortem and handed over to the family.