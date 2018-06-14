14 Jun 2018

Transitional Justice in Nepal

Report
from Human Rights Watch
Published on 14 Jun 2018 View Original

A New Government Offers Some Hope but Will Need International Assistance

Tejshree Thapa
Senior South Asia Researcher

Confronted with global crises in Myanmar, Syria, and elsewhere, many world leaders have forgotten Nepal’s decade-long civil war, which ended in 2006.

The need for justice in Nepal remains. But the international community today is absent on transitional justice issues in which so much was once invested, including the hopes of victims.

Nepal’s war between the insurgent Maoist forces and the government ended with a peace agreement, but only after over 13,000 people had been killed. During the war, as a direct result of reports of atrocities by both sides, the United Nations had stepped in, establishing a flagship office of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The work of that office led to a report on conflict-related abuses.

This effort was followed up by a separate office, the UN Mission in Nepal (UNMIN), which was charged largely with monitoring the disarmament process and the peace agreement.

Although both offices shut down a few years after the truce, their work left a legacy which created the momentum for two means to push transitional justice forward: the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission on Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons. Both have struggled to do their work against shifting political alliances and poor funding, even as they received nearly 60,000 cases.

The Nepali people have recently elected a new government. But to usher in change, the government should address the underrepresentation of its marginalized communities in government – systemic discrimination that fueled the civil war.

The good news is, the new attorney general has finally promised to revise Nepal’s law on transitional justice to comply with international and domestic standards, according to directives issued by the Supreme Court. He said the law will also be changed to end amnesties for perpetrators of serious crimes, a flaw pointed out by the UN, and something the law currently allows.

If and when that change occurs, the international community should turn its attention back to Nepal so it can see to fruition the vast effort that went into justice and accountability. Nepal’s victims should not be forgotten, and victims’ families deserve justice and reparations.

Human Rights Watch:



© Copyright, Human Rights Watch 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.