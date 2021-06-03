Training for the officials at border points started in a bid to help contain spread of corona virus

A two-day orientation on COVID-19 for the frontline workers – including health sector, security, immigration and others - has started at Pashupatinagar of Ilam district in Province 1 today.

The orientation is initiated by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) under the leadership of Ministry of Health and Population’s Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD) with funding support of the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office through the UN’s Multi-partner Trust Fund, will be organized for entry points of four provinces – 1, 2, Lumbini and Sudurpashchim.

The orientation aims to strengthen the national capacities to prepare, prevent, detect and respond to all kind of Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the second wave of the coronavirus infection is affecting Nepal currently, it is of utmost importance to strengthen the skills and increase capacity of the points of entry (PoEs) to ensure disease surveillance, risk communication and infection prevention and control,” said Lorena Lando, IOM Nepal Chief of Mission in her message to the participants.

“Cross border coordination and information exchange as well as human rights protection especially of those in vulnerable situations during their travel are also equally crucial,” she added.

“Diseases do not have border and boundaries. Hence, it is vital that we keep ourselves prepared to fight against any such outbreaks in coming days as well, said Dr. Amrit Pokharel, Chief of Emergency and Outbreak Management Section, Ministry of Health and Population, addressing the training.

“I believe the training will be useful in enhancing the knowledge of international border point officials about basics of the COVID-19 that include symptoms screening and risk reduction measures, recording and reporting, and most importantly effective management of identified positive or suspected cases,” he added.

The officials will also be familiarized to international health regulations (IHR), its core capacities and obligations of member states towards its international commitment.

Earlier, a training for trainers (ToT) was organized in Kathmandu on 25 May.

For more information, please contact Lorena Lando at IOM Nepal at Tel. +977-1-4426250 ext:151 Mob: +977 9801082451, Email: iomnepal@iom.int