Training for Newly Elected Local Level Authorities on Localization of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Launched

Kathmandu – On June 17, USAID/Nepal launched training for newly elected local level authorities on disaster risk reduction and management. The training, which will be conducted at all 753 municipalities, will assist municipal councils to draft targeted DRRM laws, policies, and strategic plans of action. Collectively, these form the basis of strengthened capacity for reducing disaster risk and enhancing community and government capability to respond to disasters.

“I hope this training will be beneficial in developing a common understanding on the roles and responsibilities of local government in terms of DRRM and identifying pressing DRRM issues and avenues for us to work together for mainstreaming DRRM,” said Lorena Lando IOM Chief of Mission for Nepal addressing the event.

“The reality is that if a disaster strikes your municipality, residents will look upon your offices for immediate assistance and longer-term solutions. Preparedness and planning are key for best and timely responses as much as for the prevention and minimizing the risks through planning,” Lando added.

Speaking at the event, Elizabeth Hogan, Acting Deputy Mission Director at USAID/Nepal, said, “The well-being and continued success of Nepali communities is highly dependent on solid and equitable Disaster Risk Management. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Government of Nepal and the local communities to address challenges on the pressing DRRM issues and avenues for us to work together for mainstreaming DRRM in the coming days.”

Newly Elected Mayor of Chandragiri Municipality Ghanshyam Giri mentioned that earthquake, flood, fire hazard and road accidents are some of the disaster threats of the municipality. With this two-day training we expect to learn and deepen our understanding on disaster preparedness and response. Further he added a smallest action of preparedness saves many human lives.

Joint Secretary, Rudra Singh Tamang from MoFAGA praised Chandragiri Municipality for setting the milestone in the path of Disaster Risk Reduction and management and hopefully this will positively influence other municipalities to take DRRM action forward.

The 2017 monsoon in Nepal resulted in flooding across 35 of its 77 districts. Over 190,000 houses were destroyed or partially damaged, leaving tens of thousands of people displaced and homeless. Similarly, in the aftermath of the 2015 earthquakes, 2.8 million people were displaced with over 117,000 people in the 14 worst-affected districts forced to find shelter in makeshift camps.

The training is part of IOM’s support to the Government of Nepal in strengthening the legal framework and capacity of local levels for effective and efficient disaster prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery activities.

In the next five months, the USAID, in partnership with IOM and the Government of Nepal will train approximately 18,000 elected local level representatives and government officials based on the Disaster Risk Management Localization Manual: An Operational Training Manual for DRM Capacity Building of Local Governments. These trainings will be organized by the project implementing partner consortium, led by the National Society for Earthquake Technology – Nepal (NSET) in partnership with Practical Action Consulting and Lutheran World Federation.

