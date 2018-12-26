Three years of reconstruction 77% in private housing, 80% in schools and 95% progress in government buildings

Kathmandu, December 25:

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has publicized the progress made in the post-earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation during three years of its establishment and also unveiled the plans for the next two years of its tenure during a press conference organized here today.

The NRA has informed that there has been 77 percent progress in the reconstruction of private housing, out of which 45 percent houses have already been completed rebuilding while 32 percent houses are currently under construction.

The NRA has signed the government’s private housing grant agreement with 742,135 beneficiaries, out of which 337,319 have completed rebuilding their houses while 233,343 houses are currently under construction.

Similarly, 80 percent progress has been made in the reconstruction of the educational institutions. As per the available date, 55 percent of the schools have already been reconstructed while 25 percent of them are currently under construction. Out of the 7,553 damaged schools, 4,172 have been reconstructed while 1,921 are under construction.

As per the data available on reconstructed and under construction, 66 percent progress has been made in the rebuilding of health institutions, 95 percent in government buildings, 54 percent in security sector buildings and 68 percent in the cultural heritage sites.

“We are on the right track to complete the reconstruction of private housing within this fiscal year,” said Sushil Gyewali, the Chief Executive Officer of the NRA. “As many structures are currently under construction, we are working towards achieving the goal of completing the rebuilding task within the next two years.”

CEO Gyewali told journalists that the NRA is also giving utmost priority to the economic and social rehabilitation, along with the reconstruction of houses.

The details of the progress made by the NRA in the last three years are attached here with this release.